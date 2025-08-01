CBFC’s refusal to film on Adityanath: Makers move Bombay HC

Mumbai: The makers of “Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi”, a film inspired by the book “The Monk Who Became Chief Minister”, have moved the Bombay High Court after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied it certification.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale questioned why the CBFC rejected the film when the book has been in the public domain for eight years without objection. If the book didn’t disturb public order, how can the film? the court asked, while issuing notice to the CBFC and seeking its reply.

The makers, represented by advocates Aseem Naphade, Satatya Anand, and Nikhil Aradhe, alleged that the CBFC rejected their applications without even viewing the film, trailer, or songs.

The film is purportedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.