Cattle smuggling case in Bengal: Anubrata’s accountant gets bail from Delhi court

Kolkata: Birbhum Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal’s accountant Manish Kothari was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Friday.



Kothari was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about six months ago in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

He is the first person to get bail in the said case.

On Friday after hearing news of Manish’s bail, Anubrata reportedly expressed his happiness. However, Anubrata and his daughter Sukanya were not granted bail on Friday.

Anubrata was arrested by the CBI in August last year in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

He was later taken to Delhi after the court allowed the Central agency.

At present, he is lodged in Tihar jail. Earlier this year, Manish, who is a Chartered Accountant (CA) Kothari, was summoned and arrested after several hours of interrogation at the CBI office in Delhi.