Caste dynamics likely to play key role in selection of new Madhya Pradesh BJP chief

Bhopal: With the Delhi Assembly election results now in, speculation surrounding the selection of Madhya Pradesh’s new BJP chief has reached a fever pitch. The much-anticipated appointment is expected to be heavily influenced by caste dynamics as the party may seek to fill the leadership void left by the outgoing president, VD Sharma.

Sharma, a prominent Brahmin leader, has led the state BJP for five years. As his term ends, the party faces a pivotal decision on its next move.

The party’s central leadership has appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as in-charge of the party’s organizational elections for the post of Madhya Pradesh BJP president. As soon as Pradhan’s tour of the state is scheduled, the elections for the top post will be completed.

The BJP has completed the district chief elections across the state, setting the stage for a more structured leadership. Pradhan’s arrival is eagerly awaited, with sources suggesting his visit will clarify the direction for upcoming leadership changes.

A key challenge in selecting a new state president is balancing caste representation. VD Sharma’s departure calls for a leader who can unite the party while addressing the interests of key communities, especially the Brahmins. However, given the shifting political landscape, the BJP may need to consider other groups, including STs and OBCs, in the selection process.

Potential candidates for state BJP chief include Narottam Mishra, the former Home Minister. With his influence among Brahmin and other communities, Mishra is a strong contender, capable of strengthening the party’s base in the state.

Another discussed candidate is Raghvendra Sharma, a strong RSS ally and current state office secretary. Formerly chairperson of the Child Rights Protection Commission, Sharma is known for his simplicity and loyalty to the party.

Bhupendra Singh, the former minister, is also a contender, known for his ability to maintain strong ties across caste groups. He has held several key organizational posts within the party.

Former Minister Arvind Bhadauria, from the Kshatriya community, is also a strong contender, known for his organisational skills.

To balance caste equations, the party may consider an upper-caste leader for the top post, but given the significant tribal population, a tribal leader like Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel, known for his influence in the community, is also being considered.