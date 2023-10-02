Caste census: Oppn calls it historic, BJP dubs it eyewash

New Delhi: The release of much-awaited caste census report has evoked a widespread political reactions as BJP and its NDA allies described it as an “eye-wash” and “divisive tactic”, while the members of Opposition’s INDIA bloc has called it “historic” and demanded the release of a pan-India caste census report.



Hailing the Bihar government’s move to release the findings of a caste census, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the caste census of Bihar has proved that 84 per cent of people in the state are OBCs, SCs and STs and their share should be according to their population.

‘Out of 90 secretaries of the central government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5 per cent of India’s budget. Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India,’ Gandhi said while calling upon the Centre to immediately conduct a similar exercise at the national level to ensure social justice and provide a firm foundation for social empowerment programmes.

Hitting out at the Bihar government, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said, ‘Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar play caste-based politics. Backward class plays a vital role but Nitish Kumar has not done anything for the backward class... Bihar CM has done nothing for the development of the state.’

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, ‘The caste census will do nothing more than spreading ‘bhrahm’ (misunderstanding) among the poor of the state. They should have given a report card that Nitish Kumar ruled the state for 18 years and Lalu Yadav ruled the state for 15 years but did not develop the state. Report card of the caste census is just an eye wash.’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said, ‘A similar caste census report should be released on a national level. Caste census should be done across the country. If you (Centre) want to do justice with backward classes and minorities in the country, you must have a caste census.’

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the exercise would be replicated if the party wins the state elections later this year. ‘I have always supported this. If Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, we will also get a caste-based census done in Madhya Pradesh,’ he said.