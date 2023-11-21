Caste census is ‘X-ray’ of country, Cong will conduct it: Rahul in Rajasthan rally

JAIPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an ‘X-ray’ of the country.



“If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation,” he said while addressing an election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur.

Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor.

The former Congress president charged that Modi’s job is to divert public attention while Adani pickpockets and added that “they are a team”.

Addressing the rally in Baytoo in Balotra ahead of the November 25 Assembly polls, the Congress leader also alleged Modi waived loans of big industrialists and gave them all advantages.

“PM means Panauti Modi,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Rajasthan insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings bad luck.

The word ‘panauti’ has been trending on social media since the defeat in the match, attended by Prime Minister Modi at the Ahmedabad stadium named after him.