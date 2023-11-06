Caste census is Congress conspiracy to divide Hindus, election-motivated issue: Bhupendra

KHURAI SAGAR (MP): Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh, who is party candidate from Khurai, considered a hot seat, has said that the caste-based census is an election-motivated issue of the Congress to mislead the voters and a conspiracy to divide Hindus



Singh who is contesting from Bundelkhand’s Khurai constituency of Sagar district, which has become a hot seat in the ongoing Assembly polls, has told Millennium Post during the campaign that Congress has no issue in the election therefore they have been splitting society in castes to woo voters.

“Elections are held for development, and welfare of the poor. The common public has nothing to do with the caste census; they want welfare and development. Congress is an issue-less political outfit so they have been raising it to divide Hindus into castes and to take political gain”, Singh said on asking about the impact on voters of the grand old party’s issue of caste census. Bhupendra Singh is considered a big face of the Other Backward Class (OBC) in state politics. Madhya Pradesh has around 51 per cent of the population of the OBCs so it is a big political issue in the ongoing Assembly elections for the main political parties BJP and Congress. Due to this, his constituency has become a hot seat in this poll.

“There is no caste of poverty, and the BJP believes that the poor are found in every community so our Prime Minister Modi ji has paved the way for 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections covering all castes”, Singh said.

Singh has said that the BJP does not divide poverty into castes which is why all welfare schemes of the Bharatiya Janata Party governments are for all focusing on poverty, not on castes, such as Ladli Behna Yojana (LBY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, etc.On asking about the difference between the ongoing elections and previous polls, the Minister said that in the 2018 elections, Congress misguided a few voters in rural areas by promising fake commitments but in the 15-month-long government its wrist opened before the people and they are angry now with it. “The opposition party has no issues, no leaders and no workers how can they seek votes on which base?” he added.

“On the other side, the BJP government has run several schemes for Gareeb Kalyan and a change has been witnessed in the poor’s life. 1.36 crore people have come out of the poverty line in the state”, he further added. State and Central governments have made several decisions and taken several welfare schemes to empower women such as from reservations in Assemblies, Parliament, Local Bodies and Panchayats up to LBY in the state; due to these steps, female voters are with BJP, Singh said. “Even Muslim women also stand with our party due to our government has taken historic Law against the malpractice of Triple Talaq”, the Urban Development Housing Minister said.

Development has always been a major issue for our party and we have gone with it in this election before the people. Due to work on this issue, we have consecutively won three elections in the state and two in the Lok Sabha polls, Singh said. “In the recent UP Assembly polls, we have registered a grand victory on the development and work done in people’s welfare,” he said.

Bhupendra Singh claimed that the BJP would win at least 150 seats this time and around 20 seats in the Bundelkhand region. In this region, a lot of work has been done by the double-engine government to create employment opportunities, agriculture and infrastructure development. This is the reason behind our expectations, Singh further said.