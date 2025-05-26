Caste census an unprecedented step towards social justice: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “historic” decision of conducting a nationwide caste census an “unprecedented step towards social justice, which will pave the way to provide rights and opportunities to the most deprived and neglected sections of society”.

Saini made the remarks at the meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, in New Delhi on Sunday.

During the meeting, a resolution was passed praising the valour of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor and the courageous leadership of the Prime Minister.

Along with the Prime Minister, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda also attended the one-day conference.

Saini said that the government’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’ has been vividly manifested in the caste census decision.

The caste census will help in understanding the socio-economic condition of the deprived communities, which will lead to targeted policies for their education, employment and overall progress.

“This effort reflects the (government’s) unwavering commitment to bring the light of development to every corner of society.”