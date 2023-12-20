Cases of atrocities against SCs were not registered from 2004 to 2014: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that from 2004 to 2014, cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes were either not registered or, if registered, were suppressed.



While speaking during the Winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, the chief minister said that when in 2014, our government came into power, acknowledging this concern proactive measures were taken to rectify the situation.

Strict directives were issued to police stations, ensuring that every individual seeking to register an FIR is facilitated without any impediment.

Responding to questions about corruption cases, he explained that upon receiving a complaint of corruption, the initial step is the registration of an FIR.

Subsequently, a thorough investigation is conducted, and based on the findings, appropriate actions are determined.

Khattar said that detailed information regarding how many cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have been withdrawn, compromised, or cancelled during the previous government’s tenure should also be obtained and shared on the floor of the House.

He further said that within the last five years, 261 cases were reported, with 124 resulting in convictions and 137 in acquittals. The conviction rate stands at 47.5 per cent.

He said that in the past, many cases went undetected, but with increased staff, additional resources, and the implementation of effective methods, every corrupt individual is now being apprehended.