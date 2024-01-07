Case registered against SP leader over his call to ‘burn’ UP Min, his house

Meerut: Police here have booked a Samajwadi Party leader here for giving a call to “burn” an Uttar Pradesh minister and his house, a police official said on Sunday.

His threat followed a recent clash where the SP leader said Dalit corporators from opposition parties were allegedly thrashed in a board meeting of the Meerut Municipal Corporation.

A video had surfaced on social media which purportedly showed SP leader Mukesh Siddharth making the controversial statement.

‘If Minister of State Somendra Tomar is not arrested by January 10, then his house should be burnt, his car should be burnt, he should be burnt and the city should be burnt,’ the SP leader reportedly said.

Siddharth, former vice-chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission, reportedly made the statement while talking to journalists during a protest at the collectorate in Meerut on Saturday.

SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh told news agency on Sunday that a case has been registered against under various sections, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).