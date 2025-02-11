Case filed against influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, others for distasteful comment

Guwahati: Guwahati Police have registered a case against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and four others over allegedly promoting obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. The case, filed on Monday following a complaint by a city resident, also names stand-up comedian Samay Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and content creators Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, has been embroiled in controversy for his remarks made during Raina’s YouTube show, *India’s Got Latent*. His comments sparked widespread outrage, leading to calls for action against him and the show’s creators. Police confirmed that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The remarks, deemed inappropriate and offensive by many, led to Allahbadia trending on social media. His podcast and digital presence—boasting over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram, and 10.5 million subscribers on YouTube—came under intense scrutiny. Several political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, condemned his statements, cautioning against the misuse of free speech.

“Everyone has the freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. If societal norms are violated, action should be taken,” Fadnavis stated in Mumbai. Neelesh Misra, a noted writer and storyteller, also criticized the content, sharing the controversial clip on X with the caption: “Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy.” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare echoed the sentiment, calling the content unacceptable and urging stricter content regulation.

Facing mounting backlash, Allahbadia issued a video apology on X, admitting that his comment was inappropriate and in poor taste.

“Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry. I had a lapse in judgment. It wasn’t cool on my part,” he said, adding that he has asked the makers of the show to remove the insensitive sections from the video.

“Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better, and that’s been my learning from this experience. I hope you can forgive me,” he added.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemned Allahbadia’s remarks, stating that they were “deeply disrespectful to societal and family values.” Many social media users announced they had unfollowed him and others involved in the show, emphasizing the need to promote content that respects cultural traditions.

As the controversy unfolds, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has confirmed that they are looking into the matter, indicating potential further action against those involved. Meanwhile, the case registered in Guwahati marks a legal escalation, highlighting the growing scrutiny of digital content and the responsibilities of influencers in shaping public discourse.