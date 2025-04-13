Case against IPS officer for raping doctor under pretext of marriage

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old IPS officer for allegedly raping a woman doctor in Maharashtra's Nagpur after promising to marry her, officials said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old woman approached the Imamwada Police Station in Nagpur with a complaint on Friday, they said.

According to the complainant, she and the man got in touch through social media platform Instagram in November 2022, an official said.

The accused was then preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, while the woman was pursuing MBBS course, the police said.

Their online conversations soon turned into phone calls. After they became friends, the accused promised to marry the woman and got into a physical relationship with her, the police said.

After being selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS), the accused started avoiding the woman and refused to marry her, the official said.

The man's family also did not respond to the woman, due to which she was upset and approached the Imamwada police with the complaint, the police said.

Based on her complaint, a case on charges of rape was registered against the IPS officer on Saturday and further probe was underway, they said.