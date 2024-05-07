Cars parked outside Cong’s Amethi office ‘vandalised’, claims party

AMETHI: About a dozen vehicles parked outside the Congress office in the Gauriganj area of Amethi were allegedly damaged by some miscreants, with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday terming the alleged incident as “uncivilised”.



The Congress also accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating the incident that took place on Sunday night. “People of Amethi are civilized...but whatever happened in Amethi is very uncivilized,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters after landing at Fursatganj airport in Amethi.

From the airport, the Congress general secretary left for the Gandhi family’s Bhoi Mou village residence in Raebareli where she will be meeting party workers to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the party bastion. After the meeting, sources said Priyanka Gandhi is expected to go to Amethi to interact with the party leaders there over the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, on the Amethi incident, Congress district spokesperson Anil Singh accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating the incident and claimed that some people sitting inside the cars had sustained injuries. “Six people came in a car and damaged the vehicles. Some people got injured and were taken to the district hospital for treatment,” Singh said. This is the result of the BJP’s desperation, the Congress leader said, adding that a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission. Congress district president Pradeep Singhal alleged that the incident took place due to the state police’s indifference. Meanwhile, Amethi Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar Singh said the Congress district president complained of a stone-pelting incident outside the party office on Sunday night in which the windows and windshields of some vehicles were shattered. On receiving the information, some officers were sent to the spot and police personnel were deployed in the area. A person named Saddam Hussain has lodged a complaint that one of the windows of his car was damaged and he sustained injuries on his head, the SP said. A case has been registered in this matter under relevant sections of IPC at Gauriganj police station. The accused are being identified through CCTV footage and other means, the officer added. Rahul Gandhi is pitted against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli seat. In Amethi, K L Sharma is challenging Union minister Smriti Irani.

Amethi and Rae Bareli will vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on May 20. Rahul Gandhi had lost to Irani in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha polls.