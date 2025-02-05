CAPFs deployed for Delhi polls face shortage of basic facilities, CRPF raises concern

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly elections are just around the corner, and it has come to light that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed on duty in the city do not have basic facilities. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written to the Delhi Police stating that food, drinking water, and sanitation facilities for personnel stationed across the city are inadequate.

Sources say that 225 companies of CAPFs have been deployed with Delhi Police, which includes approximately 1,750 personnel for Republic Day security and election duty. They are responsible for patrolling, picket duty, and securing the polling booths.

The Delhi Police is supposed to take care of their accommodation, food, and other essentials.

In a letter dated January 23, CRPF Inspector General (IG) Gyanendra Kumar Verma wrote to the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police detailing the deplorable conditions prevailing among personnel.

The letter claimed that the officer accommodations were in a dilapidated condition; the restrooms were unhygienic and overflowing; and many personnel did not receive proper drinking water or food.

The CRPF sent an inspection team to assess the situation, and it reported its findings to the Delhi Police. Its report included: filthy restrooms at a community centre in Nangloi; no drinking water in Multan Nagar; and no electricity at a facility in Bakkerwala for days.

After the report, a senior Delhi Police official confirmed that efforts have been made to address the issues.

“Senior officers have made improvements in various places and regularly monitor the situation to prevent personnel from facing hardships during their election duty,” said the official.