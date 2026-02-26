Capex pegged at Rs 48,164 crore in BMC’s Rs 80,952 crore Budget

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed a capital expenditure of Rs 48,164.28 crore for 2026-27, an increase of about 11.59 per cent over 2025-26, signalling a renewed push for infrastructure and special projects.



BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday tabled a Rs 80,952.56 crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27, marking an 8.77 per cent increase over the 2025-26 estimate of Rs 74,427.41 crore for India’s richest civic body.

For 2025-26, capital expenditure was initially estimated at Rs 43,162.23 crore but was revised downward to Rs 39,159.51 crore. As of January 31 this year, actual capital expenditure stood at Rs 22,425.16 crore.

A major portion of the capital outlay for the next fiscal has been earmarked for core infrastructure.

Capital expenditure under the A, B, E, G and TA heads, including improvement schemes, education fund, water supply and sewerage and tree authority, is pegged at Rs 30,069.89 crore.

Of this, Rs 13,990 crore has been allocated for the Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), sewage treatment plants (STPs) and other infrastructure projects. Capital expenditure for special projects has been proposed at Rs 4,104.39 crore.

Internal temporary transfers are pegged at Rs 13,765.74 crore in the coming fiscal.

On the revenue side, the BMC expects total revenue income of Rs 51,510.94 crore in 2026-27, up 19.35 per cent over the 2025-26 Budget estimate of Rs 43,159.40 crore and higher than the revised estimate of Rs 46,778.12 crore.