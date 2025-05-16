‘Can’t erase Nehru’s towering legacy’: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday urged the BJP government to immediately withdraw the decision to rebrand the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan as ‘MY Bharat’ and said removing Nehru’s name from prominent institutions will not erase his “towering” legacy.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said, “No matter how much the Sangh Parivar tries, removing Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru’s name from prominent institutions will not erase his towering legacy”. “The ‘MY BHARAT’ programme is nothing but a rebranded version of the popular Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan set-up across India’s villages since 1972,” he said. “This shows that the regime is hell-bent on destroying established institutions.”