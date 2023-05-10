Cancer cases rising in HP by 2.2%, CM holds talk with Sr. oncologist

Concerned over spurt in the cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday held a meeting with prominent oncologist Dr G K Rath, Professor Emeritus Department of Radiation and Oncology and Head of the National Cancer Institute, (NCI), AIIMS, New Delhi.

The reports suggest that cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh with a growth rate of 2.2 per cent as against 0.6 per cent in the country besides North India registering the highest number of cases.

The Chief Minister, during the discussion, informed Dr Rath about longer plans to deal with the increase in the cases and the kind of facilities the government proposes to establish in the state.

The Chief Minister disclosed that about 8,500 cases were detected every year on average and many go unnoticed and undetected in the remotest belts of the State.

“It is my priority to provide the best health facilities in every far-reaching corner of the state and this is the main focus area of my government,” said the Chief Minister.

The State Government is also exploring the possibility of setting up a centrally funded NCI at Hamirpur, said Sukhu.