Cancellation-Diversion Of Trains Due To NI Work

hajipur: In view of the Pre-NI/NI work in view of Sagauli-Majhaulia doubling of Samastipur Division from December 19 to 27, the following changes have been made in the operation of trains.

The cancelled trains are 05209 Raxaul - Narkatiaganj passenger special which will remain cancelled from December 23 to 27.

05210 Narkatiaganj - Raxaul passenger special will remain cancelled from December 24 to 28.

05257 Muzzaffarpur - Narkatiaganj passenger special will remain cancelled from December 24 to 27.

05258 Narkatiaganj - Muzzaffarpur passenger special will remain cancelled from December 22 to 27.

05259 Muzzaffarpur - Narkatiaganj passenger special will remain cancelled from December 22 to 27.

05260 Narkatiaganj - Muzzaffarpur passenger special which will remain cancelled from December 25 to 28.