Cancel bail of TDP chief, his family intimidated officers: AP govt to SC

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday requested the Supreme Court to cancel the bail granted to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam, claiming his family members have made statements to “intimidate” public servants to hamper the probe.

The state government told a bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal that Naidu’s family members have made statements publicly that they would take action against the officers when they come to power. The apex court was hearing the state government’s plea against an Andhra Pradesh High Court order dated November 20, 2023 granting regular bail to Naidu in the case.

“The contents of these two interviews given by Nara Lokesh, the son of Naidu indicate that both Nara Lokesh and the respondent herein are taking steps and making statements to intimidate government officers and police officials in order to hamper the investigation of subject crime and other crimes where the respondent is involved,” it alleged.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 last year for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation when he was the chief minister in 2015, causing a purported loss of Rs 371 crore to the state exchequer.