Canadian PM’s departure from New Delhi delayed due to aircraft issue; ferry plane to fly him back

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure from the national capital has been delayed due to technical issues in his aircraft and a ferry plane is expected to arrive on Monday to fly him back, according to a source.

A ferry aircraft is expected to land at the Delhi airport at around 10 pm, the source in the know said on Monday.

Specific details could not be ascertained.

Later on Monday, Canada said the earliest possible departure of Trudeau and his delegation from the national capital is Tuesday late afternoon and that the country’s armed forces are continuing with their best efforts to bring them back home. Trudeau, who arrived in the national capital on Friday, was to return on Sunday after the G20 Summit. However, his departure has been delayed due to technical issues in the aircraft.

Canada's CTV News reported that the prime minister and his delegation are stranded in Delhi due to a technical issue with the aircraft and that they are likely to depart on Tuesday morning.

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues," the channel quoted the statement from the prime minister's office as saying.

"These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made," CTV News channel had said on Sunday quoting a statement from Trudeau's office.