Canadian PM Carney to travel to India on Feb 26

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to travel to India on February 26, with the aim of “expanding” ties with India and building new partnerships in defence, energy and AI.

Carney will first visit Mumbai, then New Delhi, India, where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a press release issued by the office of the Prime Minister of Canada said.

“The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence,” it said.

Carney will meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations, it added.

In 2024, India was Canada’s seventh-largest goods and services trading partner, with two-way trade coming to USD 30.8 billion.

At last year’s G20 Leaders’ Summit, Canada and India agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that will more than double the two-way trade to USD 70 billion by 2030.