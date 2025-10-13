Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrives in Delhi

New Delhi: Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in the national capital on Sunday, a day before talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

The discussions are expected to focus on setting up a framework for bilateral “strategic” cooperation in areas of trade, energy and security.

It is Anand’s first visit to India after assuming charge as the foreign minister in May. She is also scheduled to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss ways to boost two-way trade ties.

“This visit will help build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations by revitalising our bilateral mechanisms, deepening economic cooperation, and further strengthening the enduring people-to-people ties that anchor our partnership,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.