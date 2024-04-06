Campaigning at night: Politics active in sleepy Lakshadweep

Agatti: In the serene tranquility of Agatti Island, nestled within the Lakshadweep Archipelago, the night had long fallen. Yet, far from the silence one might expect, the air crackled with fervour as a group of enthusiastic workers from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), staunch supporters of their candidate, sitting MP Mohammed Faisal PP, traversed the island’s lanes.



Clutching a model Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), they embarked on a nocturnal campaign, knocking on doors, and spreading their message of support. In the month of Ramadan, life starts to wake up on these sleepy islands of Lakshadweep only after the fast breaks. The activities peak after 10 pm, after the night prayers in the mosque. In the smallest parliamentary constituency in terms of electorate size, residents of Lakshadweep, dominated by Muslims, emerge for their daily activities on the streets and beaches after 10 pm during Ramadan. This night time window becomes crucial for political parties, as it offers the only opportunity for campaigning ahead of the upcoming general election.Despite the late hour, all workers of NCP(S) were brimming with energy as they cheered enthusiastically for their leader, ‘Moothon’, as Faisal is affectionately referred to here. They kept shouting “Piranna Manninu Vendi” (For the Motherland), while displaying his posters and notices.” He only stood for the people of Lakshadweep when the present administration brought in several new rules to torment the people of Lakshadweep”, Mysha, VP of the NCP (S) Agatti unit said.