Campaign to boost Water Vision 2047 in MP’s Shajapur

Bhopal: In an attempt to conserve rivers and rejuvenate water bodies, the collector of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh has started a people’s campaign, aiming to boost up the Water Vision @2047 initiative.



The campaign, taken by the collector of the district, Kishore Kanyal, was launched on Saturday by cleaning a river, Chiilar formerly known as Chandralekha, which flows through the city. MP Minister Inder Singh Parmar inaugurated the campaign along with the collector of the district, Kanyal by removing silt and hyacinth from the river.

Huge public participation was witnessed in the drive and the people removed around 5,000 metric tons of hyacinths and waste from the 2 kilometres running length of the river in a day. For this noble cause, thousands of people including public representatives, social workers, women, children and government officials and employees enthusiastically took part in the campaign, however, 20 poclain machines, 20 JCBs, 50 dumpers and 200 tractor-trolleys were engaged with the public contribution.