Campaign for Nagaland polls ends

Kohima: Public meetings, roadshows and door-to-door visits formed part of the Nagaland Assembly election campaigning that ended in the northeastern state on Saturday evening.

Over 13 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, including four women and 19

independents, in 59 out of a total of 60 seats.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on February 27 while counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.