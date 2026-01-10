Campaign against ‘Chitta’ to be intensified, says CM Sukhu

Shimla: Stepping up his offensive against the drug mafia, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday, inducted 18 modern, well-equipped special patrol vehicles to crack down on cases of substance abuse and peddlers’ networks in the state.

Sukhu is himself leading a public drive over anti-chitta, holding district-wise rallies involving school and college students, besides voluntary organisations and citizens.

Launching 18 modern anti-chitta and patrol vehicles of the police department from the State Secretariat in Shimla, the CM said this reflects the state govt’s commitment to equip the police force with the latest technology, resources, and modern facilities to further strengthen law and order.

The fleet includes 12 anti-chitta vehicles, four anti-human trafficking vehicles, and two ambulances for rescue operations. The CM said technology plays a crucial role in the fight against drugs. The government was empowering the police department with smart equipment, modern vehicles, digital surveillance systems, and advanced communication tools to ensure quick control over crime and ensure immediate and effective action. He said that the new anti-chitta vehicles, fitted with modern technical facilities, would not only help in curbing drug trafficking but also improve patrolling, surveillance, and quick response.

“The state govt was contemplating establishing a technology-enabled, accountable, and people-friendly police system. For this purpose, special focus was being laid on the modernisation of the police force, necessary training, and expansion of resources in a phased manner.” Sukhu said