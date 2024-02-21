Calling IPS officer ‘Khalistani’ unacceptable, strict legal action being initiated, say Police

KOLKATA: Reacting to the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s “Khalistani” jibe at a Sikh Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar said that Adhikari’s “Khalistani” remark was completely unacceptable and stringent legal action is being taken.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the incident and accused the BJP of engaging in “divisive politics” and “overstepping” constitutional boundaries.

ADG, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar during a press conference said: “Such an insensitive and offensive comment from a political leader is unacceptable. This is not only unethical but also illegal. As per the 295A IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, that are intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) it is a deliberate act to hurt religious beliefs. It is an attempt to spread religious hatred. We are going to take necessary legal action. This is just unacceptable.”

The IPS officer, who was deputed at Dhamakhali to prevent senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting restive Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district, got agitated after a group of activists of the saffron party allegedly hurled the ‘Khalistani’ jibe at him. IPS officer Singh, who along with his team had put up barricades to stop Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali located just across Kalindi River. An altercation broke out when BJP legislators were stopped from entering the trouble-torn areas of Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas.

Chief Minister Banerjee asserted that she will take firm steps to protect Bengal’s social harmony and will implement stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it. Chief Minister in a post on X said: “Today, the BJP’s divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI.”

“I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal’s social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it,” Banerjee stated further.

The officer was heard telling the group of BJP legislators: “You are calling me a Khalistani because I am wearing a turban. Is this your courage? If any policeman wears a turban and does his duty, he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” He further stated: “I am not saying anything about your religion. Even you cannot say anything about mine. Did anyone say anything about your religion? Then why are you doing it?”

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who accompanied Adhikari, was heard telling Singh to do his duty. “Why are you favouring somebody? You discharge the responsibilities of a police officer. You are doing Chatukarita (flattery). You are not discharging your duty as a police officer,” Paul was saying to Singh in the video footage.

Police had stopped Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali, citing that the imposition of prohibitory orders and the state government moving the division bench against a single bench order on Monday allowing the leader of the opposition in the assembly to visit the trouble-torn area. He later reached Sandeskhali after being granted permission by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court to visit the restive area.

Meanwhile, the members of the Sikh community staged a protest outside BJP’s party office demanding an apology for the communal slurs made by Adhikari against an on duty police officer. “To them every turban-wearing man is ‘Khalistani. Apologise, PM Modi,” TMC said in a post on X.

The state police later in the evening posted on X: “West Police Statement on BJP Leader’s KHALISTANI REMARK: We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called ‘Khalistani’ by the state’s Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault’: he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law. This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual’s religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law. Stern legal action is being initiated.”

The BJP, however, denied the charge and accused the police officer of not performing his duty as per the Constitution. Reacting to the incident senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “So much is said about Sandeshkhali but we are not getting into what is right and what is wrong as the matter is sub-judice. Adhikari went to Sandeshkhali on Calcutta High Court order but he was seen amid an altercation with police. The country had never seen such a divisive attitude before the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014. Prime Minister Modi regarding farmers’ agitation had said that the people who were setting fire could be identified with their clothes. Adhikari is following his Delhi leaders to get points.”

“Adhikari later claimed that he did not call the officer ‘Khalistani’. If he did not say so then why did he seek apology. The video footage is available in social media of what happened there,” Bhattacharya said.

“Adhikari visited Sandeshkhali following the Calcutta High Court order and he was asked not to make any provocative remarks there but he did so. I appeal to the Court that if any preemptive measure can be taken against those who are issuing such statements,” TMC leader Bratya Basu said.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said: “In defiance of High Court directives, inflammatory speeches & divisive remarks continue unchecked, resulting in a halt to all legal actions against @SuvenduWB. He brazenly brands others as Pakistani or Khalistani without repercussion, all under the PROTECTION of the Judiciary’s decisions. UNFORTUNATE.”