Call on action against minister Kokate after meeting him, consulting CM: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said a decision on action against his cabinet colleague Manikrao Kokate, facing criticism on 'rummy' row and 'beggar' remarks, will be taken after meeting him next week and consulting CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Pawar advised ministers to be careful of their conduct and remarks made in public.

Kokate, who holds the agriculture portfolio and belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, landed in a controversy after videos surfaced showing him purportedly playing an online card game 'rummy' in the legislative council when the House was in session earlier this month.

The minister on Tuesday strongly refuted the opposition's claim of playing 'rummy' on his mobile phone in the House, but waded into another controversy when he termed the government a "beggar" while trying to clarify an earlier comment on farmers.

The opposition has been demanding Kokate's resignation.

Pawar said, "I will be meeting Kokate on Monday or Tuesday (next week) and will seek details about his video of playing a mobile game in the legislative council and calling the government a beggar."

Ministers have to be careful of their conduct and what they speak in public, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief told reporters.

"After meeting Kokate, myself and the CM will take a call on what action should be taken," Pawar said.

Kokate, who represents the Sinnar constituency in Nashik district, has denied the allegations against him and threatened to sue the opposition MLAs for defamation. He has claimed he does not even know how to play the online rummy game.

The minister has also said he will write to the presiding officers of the legislature to conduct a probe into the matter, asserting he would submit his resignation if found guilty.

Earlier this year, Kokate allegedly compared farmers to beggars, inviting severe criticism.

"Even a beggar does not take Re 1 in alms, but here we are giving crop insurance for Re 1. Even then, some people try to misuse it," he had said.

Asked about his remark, Kokate on Tuesday told reporters, "The government doesn't give Re 1 to farmers, it takes Re 1 from them. The government is a beggar."