Call centre fraud case: ED conducts raid across Kolkata

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted a raid across the city in connection with a call centre fraud case. According to sources, police had busted a call centre that was functioning illegally and the employees were duping people from several countries and stealing money.



It is suspected that such fake call centres are scattered in various parts of Kolkata. Several complaints have been lodged with the police in this regard. ED investigators suspect that there has been at least several hundred crores of corruption in this one case.

Earlier, a person identified as Kunal Gupta was arrested in connection with this fake call centre case last year. He was reportedly accused of financial fraud by at least 300 people in England. Kunal is also accused of cheating residents of Australia and America as well.

On Wednesday ED conducted a raid at a house in Beniapukur. Search operation was also conducted at a flat in Kaikhali as well.