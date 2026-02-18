Calcutta University to hold convocation on March 23 after five years

Kolkata: Calcutta University will hold its convocation on March 23 at the Centenary Hall on its College Street campus after a five-year gap, following a decision taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the Senate, the university’s highest decision-making body.

This year, 1,106 researchers will receive PhD degrees, while one DSc (Doctor of Science) and two DLitt (Doctor of Literature) degrees will also be conferred. The convocation address will be delivered by Suman Chakraborty, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

The university last held a convocation in 2020. Since then, the event was not organised because of the pandemic and administrative transitions. In October 2024, the university held a medal and PhD award ceremony at its Centenary Hall.

According to officials, the DSc (honoris causa) will be conferred on computer scientist Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar. DLitt (honoris causa) degrees will be awarded to contemporary Bengali poet Ranajit Das and educationist Father Thomas Chathamparampil.