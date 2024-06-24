Calcutta Med College gives fresh lease of life to 11-month-old baby

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 11-month-old baby from Howrah by removing a 4-centimetre metal object from inside his neck.



The patient, Sohan Sil, on late Friday night swallowed a metal object while playing. The object got stuck inside his throat resulting in respiratory distress to the infant. As the family members tried to remove the object from the baby’s throat, the attempt caused ruptures in the boy’s tonsil. The patient was then rushed to the Emergency department of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where the doctors transferred the patient to the ENT department. Several tests were performed to identify the place where the metal object remained stuck. It was found the metal object was there inside his throat.

A team of doctors was formed led by the ENT head of the department Dr Diptangshu Mukherjee. The doctors had planned to apply anesthesia but as the child was restless, it could not be administered. Sedative drugs were administered to the patient and a surgery was performed to remove the metal object. The patient has been recovering and his health condition is stated to be stable.