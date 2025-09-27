Calcutta Management Association holds its 67th AGM

Kolkata: Calcutta Management Association (CMA) convened its 67th Annual General Meeting recently, at the Williamson Magor Hall. The meeting chaired by GM Kapur, President, CMA & Advisor, Kolkata Centre, INTACH Conservation Institute, witnessed enthusiastic participation from members.

At the AGM, the new Executive Committee was elected with Indranil Banerjee, Additional General Manager (HR & Admin), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (WBSEDCL), taking over as President, Vibhor Tandon, Director, MMPL and Independent Director, International School of Design, as Vice President, and Sohini Gooptu, Director, Ad Infinitus, as Treasurer.

The other elected members of the Executive Committee were Jimmy Tangre, Head, 91.9 Friends’ FM, Ina Bose, Consultant Praxis Business School and Director, Reason Analytics & Prime Infoserv, Arijit Banerjee, Executive Director, RPL Ramesis Group, Anirban Banerjee, Head – Retail, Taneira, Rana Bandyopadhyay, Additional General Manager (HR & A) WBSEDCL, Pradip Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions & Kalyan Bharati Trust, Sumit Goyal, Head of Operations, Patton International Ltd, Praveen Srivastava, Chief of Marketing & Sales, Tata Steel Ltd, Amrita Tapader, Dy General Manager, The Telegraph, Pooja Basu, Head Corporate Communications, Exide Industries Ltd and Mrigasikha Mitra

Banerjee, Sr Manager (HR), Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. G M Kapur, the immediate former President of CMA will remain an ex-officio member of the association.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of CMA’s renovated Secretariat at the Bengal Chamber Building. The upgraded facility, which includes a compact training space and office area, was inaugurated in the presence of CMA members, former Presidents, and Executive Committee members.

The initiative was widely appreciated, with optimism that the enhanced Secretariat will further strengthen member engagement and activities.