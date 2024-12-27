Calcutta High Court permits doctors’ sit-in protest till December 31

kolkata: A Calcutta High Court vacation bench on Thursday granted permission for extension of the sit in demonstration of the protesting doctors till December 31 at Esplanade.

The bench of Justice Prasenjit Biswas was moved by the Joint Platform of Doctors and another petitioner. The police had refused to grant permission.

Granting permission for extending the sit in protest from December 27 to December 31, the court directed the state administration to make adequate arrangements so that no untoward incident takes place when the sit in demonstration continues

round the clock.

Earlier, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld a single bench order that had allowed the protest to be held from December 20-26 in demand of speedy justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case.