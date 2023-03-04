Calcutta High Court junks Anubrata Mondal’s plea against Asansol court’s order

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court rejected the appeal of Anubrata Mondal seeking a stay on the order of the Asansol court that allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take him to Delhi for questioning. Mondal’s lawyer approached the High Court challenging this verdict on Friday. At the same time, a similar petition was filed in the Delhi High Court as well. On Saturday, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri expressed displeasure after he came to know about the petition filed in the Delhi High Court. He asked the lawyer of Mondal about why the same application was filed in two courts. Later, no stay was given on the lower court’s order. At the same time Justice Chaudhuri fined Mondal of Rs one lakh for suppressing information of appeal made at the Calcutta High Court while appealing at the Delhi High Court.

