Calcutta HC urges state govt to extend equal child care benefits to male employees

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday said that the West Bengal government should take a decision to extend equal child care benefits to male employees as the ones available for females.

The court said it should take a decision in the matter keeping in mind the issue of equality and gender discrimination.

Observing that the responsibility of maintaining a family should be shared equally by the mother and the father, the court said time has come when the state government should treat its employees equally without any discrimination between the male and female employees.

Passing the order on a petition by a primary school teacher, Justice Amrita Sinha said the government should take a decision to extend similar benefit of 730 days’ child care leave to the male employees, as has been done in the case of females.

The court said since granting of such benefits would be a policy decision of the state government, accordingly the joint secretary of the finance department was directed to take a decision in the matter, keeping in mind the issue of equality and gender discrimination.

Petitioner Abu Raihan, a primary school teacher in North 24 Parganas district, prayed for extension of child care leave to him as his wife died a couple of months back, leaving behind two minor school-going children. He stated that there is no one else to take care of the children apart from him.

Disposing of the petition of Raihan, the court directed that a decision be taken by the concerned authority on his representation within three months, holding that a reasoned order be passed and communicated to him.

His lawyer Shamim Ahmed submitted that for taking care of the children and for their physical and emotional development, Raihan, a teacher in a government-sponsored primary school, wants to take the benefit of the child care leave.

He stated that in a memo in 2016, the West Bengal government introduced child care leave for 30 days for male employees. The petitioner’s lawyer submitted that as he is a widower and a single parent, the benefit of 730 days’ child care leave ought to be extended to him.