Calcutta HC summons probe officer in 2009 'unsolved murder'

Kolkata: Taking into account that the investigation is still “clueless” although 16 years have passed and three reinvestigations were ordered, the Calcutta High Court has summoned the investigation officer (IO) in the 2009 murder case where a woman was smothered to death in her home.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was moved by the son of the victim seeking justice for his dead mother.

In the dawn of August 7, 2009, the son woke up to find his room locked from outside. He broke open the door and went to his mother’s room.

She was found lying with blood oozing out of her mouth and nostrils. About 50 gm gold ornaments she was wearing were missing. Autopsy report indicated the death was homicidal in nature.

The police’s counsel submitted the case diary and other relevant documents such as the memo of evidence.

The counsel submitted that three final reports were submitted and three reinvestigations were made in the case.

The last final report submitted in 2019 was finally accepted by the court. The court was informed that a person was arrested but nothing was found on him.

Upon perusing the final report submitted, the court expressed its dissatisfaction at the way the probe was being conducted. The court said: “If a person is murdered in West Bengal police will not be to trace out? This is the net result?....After 2009, except for the recording of statements, what are you doing?”

The court observed that the autopsy report revealed the woman was smothered. “Post mortem report reflects smothering, you are chasing after the viscera. Your post mortem report says it’s not a case of poisoning. Police is inefficient… no person will suo motu come and say I have committed the offence..”

The court asked: “Have you checked the previous enmity part? What are the angles you have covered (in probe)? Quantity (number of persons spoken to) doesn’t matter.. someone has died…I will check the case diary…investigation is clueless. Lady was smothered to death..” The court directed the police’s counsel to ensure the IO is present in court on the next day.