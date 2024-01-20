Calcutta HC initiates process to designate counsels as senior advocates

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday stated that a shortlist of 136 candidates will be published by evening regarding the conferment of senior designations to several lawyers after a gap of more than five years.



The matter was mentioned on Thursday. Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam informed that things are moving after five-and-a-half years.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam informed that the list of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded. Thereafter, the candidates will be called for interaction and then a score sheet will be maintained. The committee will form an opinion and finally place it before the full court, accordingly final names will be shortlisted.

According to a news agency, the Gujarat High Court recently designated seven lawyers as senior advocates.

A full court meeting of the Gujarat High Court took place on January 11. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court also held a meeting to consider over 200 applications received.

Meanwhile, recently the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud passed a resolution to make permanent five additional judges of the Calcutta High Court.

A resolution was passed on January 18 recommending permanent appointments of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul), Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Justice Rai Chattopadhyay. Additionally, Justice Lapita Banerji was also recommended.