Calcutta HC Division Bench upholds CBI probe

Kolkata: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld an order passed by the Single Bench which directed CBI investigation into the recruitment irregularities in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area.



The Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon directed the CBI to submit a report by April 25.

The state had expressed doubts over the two anonymous letters that alleged irregularities based on which CBI probe was ordered.

The Single Bench of Justice Biswajit Basu had directed the special investigation team of CBI to conduct preliminary examination and analysis of the allegations made in an anonymous letter and submit a report.

The mysterious letter alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in the GTA area. The CBI was directed to submit a report within 15 days after checking the authenticity of the letter.

Earlier, Justice Basu had asked the Bidhannagar Police to submit a report on why the FIR was not lodged despite receiving a complaint from the Education department. The department had registered a complaint related to the alleged irregularities in the teacher recruitment in schools under GTA.

The names of former Education minister Partha Chatterjee, GTA leader Binay Tamang, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader Trinankur Bhattacharya, District Inspector of Schools Prangobinda Sarkar and four others have been mentioned in the FIR.

The GTA was also asked to disclose the particulars of the guest teacher whose appointment have been approved as regular teachers of the government-aided schools in the area.