Calcutta HC distributes speech recognition software to judicial officers

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court distributed a “cutting-edge” software enabled by artificial intelligence to judicial officers of the state and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.



The Dragon Legal Speech Recognition Software will be an assistance to the officers in their day-to-day work even in absence of staff including stenographers, as it will help in converting their spoken word into written text. Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam shared his insights of using the software on a trial basis and stated that the government has approved a sum of Rs four crores to procure 920 software and headsets.