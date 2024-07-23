Calcutta HC Bar Association goes on strike after police ‘assaults’ advocate

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Bar Association has gone on an indefinite strike after an advocate, a member of the bar, was “mercilessly assaulted” by a police sub-inspector (SI) at Nepalganj Police out post under the jurisdiction of Bishnupur Police Station on July 21.



The Bar Association resolved in a meeting on Monday that members of the bar shall not participate in judicial proceedings before the court until and unless the “delinquent police officer” is suspended at once and appropriate measures are initiated against the police personnel who were responsible for “manhandling” the advocate.

The secretary of the association, Sankar Prasad Dalapati, in the letter to the High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, wrote that one of their colleagues Sourav Mandal was “mercilessly assaulted” by one SI Sudipto Sanyal at Nepalganj Police out post under the jurisdiction of Bishnupur Police Station on July 21 at around 5:00 pm when he attended at the call of his client at said police out post.

It was alleged that SI Sanyal continued to assault the advocate who had to be taken to Amtala Rural Hospital emergency ward for medical treatment. Further, Sanyal has not only “falsely implicated” the advocate with a case under section 292 of BNS but also allegedly threatened to slap narcotic cases. The advocate is learnt to have submitted a written complaint before DG, IG, SP and IC along with the medical document and requested the police authorities to preserve CCTV footage at the Nepalganj

Police outpost.