Calcutta HC asks DIG-CID to supervise 'Lalan death case probe'

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to supervise the case of Lalan Sheikh's unnatural death after several discrepancies were noticed in Reshma Bibi's statement and several lapses on the part of police.



On Friday during the hearing of the unnatural death case of Lalan Lalan, prime accused in Bogtui arson case, Justice Jay Sengupta had reportedly asked Lalan's wife from where she had got the mobile numbers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and who wrote the complaint copy for registering the FIR.

Replying to the questions asked by the court, Bibi reportedly said that the number was given to her by the CBI officers and she is unaware of who wrote the complaint copy. Hearing this, Justice Sengupta became surprised and asked CID whether her statement was recorded. Replying to the court, CID officials said that it was done as Bibi's health condition was not good. After getting this reply from the state investigating agency, Justice Sengupta became annoyed.

Meanwhile, CBI lawyer claimed that Lalan had committed suicide. Since the state agencies had taken over the investigation and police had taken the body to the hospital. Such involvement of state agencies are rare in such cases. After the hearing, Justice Sengupta said that he was not at all happy with the CID's investigation and directed the DIG-CID to supervise the investigation.