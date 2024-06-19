Calcutta HC allows wife to temporarily keep child for a week till school reopens

Kolkata: In a child custody matter, the Calcutta High Court temporarily directed for the child to be kept with the mother for a week till school reopens after summer vacation. While permitting the father to visit the child during the interim duration, the Court urged the couple to come to a settlement for the sake of the child.



The mother, who is a resident of Budge Budge, moved the court seeking custody of the child. The husband who is resident of Thakurpukur, while alleging mental torture, submitted that he does not want to reside with the wife.

He, however, intends to take custody of the child. The wife was ready and willing to go back to her husband and reside at her matrimonial house. The child clinged to her mother and expressed a desire to go to her father.

He claimed that the woman had implicated several family members in a police case. He further alleged that the wife had assaulted 70-year-old mother who is a cancer patient. Considering the best possible arrangement for the child, Justice Amrita Sinha directed for the temporary arrangement for one week.

Justice Sinha suggested the husband take a flat and try living separately with the wife but the father vehemently disagreed with the arrangement and stated that he was having health problems because of the wife. The father was permitted by the Court to take the child home on June 23 because the school will reopen from June 24.