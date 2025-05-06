Calculations of "opportunistic alliance" will be proven wrong in 2026, says CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party will once again form the government after the 2026 polls in the state and that the calculations of those who had forged an "opportunistic alliance," will be proven wrong by the people. In a letter to party men coinciding with the DMK government stepping into its fifth year on May 7, Stalin also exhorted the party workers to actively work for the DMK's victory over the next year. The party's four-year performance that was marked by a welfare government would ensure DMK's win, he said. "Those who had forged an opportunistic alliance and repeatedly betrayed Tamil Nadu, and their discreet allies are desperate to see DMK's defeat. People, with their calculations, will prove them wrong," he said in the letter, without naming anyone.

He called on party workers to reach out to the public, highlight the DMK government's achievements by way of a number of public meetings. Most of the 505 promises made ahead of the 2021 elections have been implemented and the rest will also be put into effect soon and he was "firm" about that, Stalin said. Further, urging the party workers to adopt modern communication tools, the CM said videos and "reels" have proved to be effective modes. "Rather than the hour-long speeches, it is the half-minute videos and the reels that quickly reach lakhs of people," he said and advised that such relevant content be taken to people through social media and WhatAapp groups. DMK will not be cowed down by political threats and "political vendetta" by using various agencies as it was a "self-respect movement." "It is a movement that retrieves Tamil Nadu's rights, and shows the way for India," the DMK chief added