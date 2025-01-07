Cal HC rejects CBI probe plea in minor’s unnatural death

Kolkata: Satisfied with the probe by the state’s police and the CID, the Calcutta High Court turned down a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a case of unnatural death of a minor in 2019.

The bench of Justice Shampa Dutt Paul was moved by the father of the victim, Rik Bhattacharya, a Class VI student who drowned in the Ganges while playing with his friends.

His father, however, suspected foul play by friends since his son didn’t know how to swim. Hence, him having gone to swim in the river is unbelievable.

On June 1, 2019 the incident took place. After body was recovered from the river, Rik was taken to one hospital. The second hospital declared him ‘brought dead’. According to Rik’s parents, his friend Anuvab took him out of the house. Later, a local informed the father his son fell into the river. Rik was accompanied by Anuvab at the time of incident. On enquiry, Anubhav told the father they were bathing in the river and wondered why Rik swam deep into the river. This aroused suspicion.

An FIR was later lodged. An RTI reply from the ACP, HQ & SPIO, Chandannagore Police Commissionerate informed the father that no magisterial inquest was conducted into the unnatural death. Petitioner requested further probe.

Meanwhile, he obtained a report from a doctor, a retired professor of Forensic Medicines, SSKM Hospital.

The report said it was difficult for a human being to suffer self-drowning and more so, the victim didn’t know how to swim. Thereafter, a court-ordered CID probe was conducted but the father alleged it didn’t reveal the actual cause of death. He prayed for a CBI probe.

The court observed autopsy report found no external injury and death was by asphyxia due to drowning. Further, witness evidence clearly revealed that the friends tried to save him. He was playing at the staircase of the river which was damaged and there was a hole.

Court observed that the probe in this case by both the police and CID prima facie has been unbiased, honest, just and in accordance with law. Hence, no CBI probe is further required.