Cal HC issues non-bailable warrant against 2 accused of running illegal nursing college

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a non-bailable warrant to be issued against the two private respondents who were accused of running an illegal Nursing College in Bankura. The case will be next heard on October 17.



The matter was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya.

Earlier, the bench had directed for the respondents to appear before the court but they continued to be absent on Monday.

According to a news agency, they had observed: “This is a very serious matter. Running a nursing college without authorisation…and then these people will be providing medical assistance to us.

We wouldn’t like to, but if required we would have to direct the police authorities to secure their presence and appearance before us.”

The grievance of the petitioners was that the College does not have any affiliation with the West Bengal Nursing Council.

It was alleged that they have defrauded the students by collecting huge sums of money as tuition fees and illegally retaining the certificates and credentials of the students.

In June this year, the bench had directed the Directorate of Health Services, Nursing Section, Kolkata to immediately lock and seal the institution.