Cal HC directs survey by DM Murshidabad & DIG BSF

kolkata: In the case of Beldanga violence, Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the district magistrate of Murshidabad and the DIG, BSF state HQ, Murshidabad to jointly visit affected places and submit a report.

A supplementary affidavit was filed at the bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya disclosing incriminating materials and the religious structures that were allegedly vandalized. The petitioner submitted that violence is continuing. The Centre submitted its report informing that three sections of BSF are patrolling the area since November 20 and the situation is being closely monitored.

Both state and Centre reports highlighted that steps are being taken to restore peace and avoid recurrence of any communal violence.