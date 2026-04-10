Cal HC clears CBI to re-question RG Kar convict

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to re-interrogate RG Kar rape and murder convict Sanjay Roy, while hearing a plea by the victim’s parents questioning the nature and scope of the probe.



A division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay observed that Roy “seems to know a lot” and said the agency may use modern investigative techniques during questioning. The matter had been reassigned to the bench by Chief Justice Justice Sujoy Paul after an earlier bench recused itself.

The parents, through senior advocate Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee, submitted additional material including an audio clip, claiming it supports a “last seen together” theory and points to gang rape—an aspect they allege was overlooked.

The court directed that all fresh evidence be handed to the CBI for examination and a report be filed. It also indicated there should be no objection to the parents revisiting the crime scene if the agency permits. The case relates to the August 9, 2024 killing of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The next hearing is on May 12.