Cal HC Bar condemns Pahalgam terror attack, two minutes silence in court today

Kolkata: The Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta, Bar Library Club, and Bar Association of the High Court, Calcutta, on Wednesday issued a joint resolution condemning a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir while a two-minute silence will be observed at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

A communication from the three wings of Bar associations read that the attack resulted in significant loss of life and injuries, causing widespread grief.

The resolution expressed deep shock and outrage, offering condolences to the victims’ families and prayers for the injured.

The three wings strongly denounced the act as a gross violation of human rights and democratic values, emphasising that such terrorism undermines societal fabric.

They demanded swift justice, urging authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrators and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. The resolution also called on the government to enhance security measures for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and tourists visiting the region, which has long faced the scourge of terrorism.

The statement reflected a united stance against terrorism and solidarity with the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court issued a notice following the Chief Justice’s order to observe two minutes of silence at 12 pm on April 24, 2025, to honour victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

A bell will signal the start at 11:59 am and end at 12:02 pm. Judges, lawyers, staff, and court attendees will stand in silence.

This procedure will be followed at the Circuit Benches in Port Blair and Jalpaiguri, the Judicial Academy, Judges’ Guest House, and all district and sub-divisional courts in West Bengal, ensuring state-wide participation.