Cal HC asks Bengal Med Council registrar to step down

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the registrar of West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) to resign from his post by Friday 5pm else order will be issued for his removal for continuing in the post beyond his age of superannuation without any sanction from the state government. During the hearing of a PIL on the matter, the bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya noted that sections under Bengal Medical Act 1914 clearly lays down that the council shall appoint a registrar with prior sanction of the local government. Therefore, if a person needs to continue beyond the age of superannuation, it presupposes and it is required to be presupposed that prior consent of government has to be obtained since pay and allowances have to be sanctioned accordingly, the bench observed.

The court ruled that the current registrar, appointed without government sanction, must step down by 5pm Friday, or face removal. The WBMC has issued a recruitment notice, with the preliminary exam set for February 7.