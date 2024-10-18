Cal HC allows Suvendu’s Uluberia public meeting beside nat’l highway

Kolkata: A vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari to hold a public meeting at Uluberia, Howrah at a venue beside the National Highway (NH).



The bench of Justice Bivas Pattanayak was moved by Adhikari’s

counsel who told the court that police denied permission for holding the public meeting on October 21.

The counsel submitted that initially permission was obtained from one Netaji Sporting Club to use their ground for the purpose but due to alleged pressure being built on them the club withdrew their permission.

Next, Tarun Sangha club was approached for using their playground for the purpose and the club gave their approval. However, the police allegedly denied permission citing safety and security reasons.

The state’s counsel submitted that since the venue is beside the National Highway a safety concern arises for the attendants of the public meeting.

Further, the council submitted that the land belonged to PWD and the club had no say in giving permission for the meeting.

It was submitted that even the NHAI has not given its nod for the same.

Adhikari’s counsel said the NHAI does not have any objection and a representation has been made to it.

Court was also assured that volunteers will be appointed to manage the crowd and cleaning arrangements will be made after the meeting concludes.

The court permitted Adhikari to hold the meeting but prohibited any obstruction of the National Highway thoroughfare.

It was also directed that not more than 2,000 people can gather at the venue.