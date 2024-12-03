Cal HC allows rally protesting atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday gave permission for a rally in Kolkata on December 5, protesting against the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

While giving permission for the rally, the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh orally warned the petitioners’ counsel that no vandalism or violence should take place against public property or public servants at the protests.

The judge stated that in case there was any outbreak of violence, the court would henceforth impose a bond condition before allowing permission for such rallies.

Two of the guidelines given by the state for conducting the rally said no speeches capable of inciting violence, provocative speeches and abusive language will be permitted.

Secondly, participants should ensure there is no damage to public property, assault on any government servant or any other transgression of law.

An organisation ‘Khola Hawa’ sought permission for the rally to protest against the atrocities against the religious minority in Bangladesh.

They alleged in their petition that police authorities were silent on their permission application despite giving an undertaking that to abide by all terms and conditions to conduct a peaceful sit-in demonstration.

The court directed that the organisers will speak with the police authorities and accordingly arrive at a consensus regarding the number of persons who would be participating in the dharna between 12 pm to 6 pm.